

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 am ET Wednesday, the Automatic Data Processing will release private sector employment data for July. Economy is expected to add 186,00 jobs in July, following a rise of 177,000 jobs last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the euro, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1689 against the euro, 111.88 against the yen, 0.9909 against the franc and 1.3133 against the pound as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX