

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported that its profit after tax for the first six months was up 2.1% year-on-year to 6.6 billion euros. Operating profit before special items increased 9.8% to 9.8 billion euros from 8.9 billion euros.



In the period from January to June, Group sales revenue rose to 119.4 billion euros from 115.3 billion euros, year-on-year. Globally, the Volkswagen Group delivered 5.5 million vehicles to customers in the first half of 2018, an increase of 7.1% compared with the prior-year period.



For the fiscal fiscal year 2018 as a whole, the Group expects deliveries to customers to moderately exceed the prior-year figure amid continuously challenging market conditions. Sales revenue for the Volkswagen Group is expected to be up by as much as five percent on the prior-year figure.



Volkswagen CEO Diess stated: 'The Volkswagen Group performed successfully in the first half of the year, with very solid growth in sales revenue and earnings. We also delivered more vehicles than ever before. However, we cannot rest on our laurels because great challenges lie ahead of us in the coming quarters - especially regarding the transition to the new WLTP test procedure. Growing protectionism also poses major challenges for the globally integrated automotive industry.'



