SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2018 YTD and Q2 Earnings

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced unaudited net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of $2.2 Million or $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) - a 33.67% increase over the same period 2017 EPS. This compares favorably in total dollars to $1.7 Million in 2017. This Year to Date (YTD) June 30, 2018 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.14%, compared to the same period 2017 of 0.93%.
Book value has risen from $66.92 per share at December 31, 2017 to $69.82 at June 30, 2018 or 8.67% annualized increase. The SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $70.90 per share on July 30, 2018.
Total assets increased $15.9 Million to $396.7 Million at June 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 assets of $380.8 Million. Total Loans before allowances increased $15.8 Million to $305.2 Million at June 30, 2018 from $289.3 Million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $15.6 Million to $330.7 Million at June 30, 2018 from $315.0 Million at December 31, 2017.
Net interest income before provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $6.4 Million compared to $6.0 Million for the same period 2017, an increase of $410,000. Total non-interest income increased $359,000 from $2.3 Million YTD June 2017 to $2.6 Million for the same period 2018. Non-interest expense increased $285,000 from $5.7 Million in first six months June 2017 to $6.0 Million for the same period 2018.
The net income increases are due in part to the change in effective tax yield from 25.09% YTD June 2017 to 15.53% YTD June 2018.
Second quarter 2018 unaudited earnings of $1.2 Million or $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) - a 32.70% increase over the same period 2017 EPS. This compares favorably in total dollars to $889,000 in 2017. This second quarter 2018 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.19%, compared to the same period 2017 of 0.97%.
"Bolstered by tax reform on top of a vigorous, expanding economy, the prospects for turning in another strong year and extending SVB&T's six consecutive year performance streak to seven is very favorable," commented Jamie Shinabarger, President & CEO. "We are also pleased with the positive trading activity on our new stock trading platform, OTCQX, which has been in service for about two months. Early indications are that it has achieved anticipated results, both in terms of greater liquidity for shareholders and in trades reflecting true market value - both of which are a trademark of a convenient, free-market exchange," Mr. Shinabarger added.
Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions and other factors.
SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has two locations in both Dubois and Orange Counties. Its subsidiary Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company offers full-service bank and trust services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses: checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; electronic services; online mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. In addition, the company has a full-service trust department managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Springs Valley Bank & Trust's online address is www.svbt.com, and phone number is 800.843.4947.
Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation
(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)
Unaudited
Audited
30-Jun
31-Dec
2018
2017
2017
Assets
Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|9,352
|$
|7,406
|$
|9,204
Interest Bearing Time Deposits
|2,180
|2,490
|2,930
Fed Funds Sold
|8,508
|3,528
|9,366
Available for Sale Securities
|53,337
|51,250
|51,678
Other Investments
|2,236
|2,209
|2,169
Loans held for sale
|1,019
|437
|707
Loans net of allowance for loan losses of $3,716, $3,516 and $3,471 per period end respectively
|300,372
|278,625
|285,163
Premises and Equipment
|5,395
|5,805
|5,521
Bank-owned Life Insurance
|7,965
|7,788
|7,877
Accrued Interest Receivable
|1,837
|1,598
|1,629
Foreclosed Assets Held for Sale
|65
|44
|65
Other Assets
|4,452
|4,010
|4,523
Total Assets
|396,718
|365,190
|380,832
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Non-interest bearling deposits
|50,844
|55,771
|61,032
Interest bearing deposits
|279,847
|239,886
|254,011
Borrowed Funds
|23,930
|29,365
|24,149
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|3,079
|3,723
|4,255
Total Liabilities
|357,700
|328,745
|343,447
Stockholders' Equity
|39,018
|36,445
|37,385
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|396,718
|365,190
|380,832
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
30-Jun
30-Jun
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating Data:
Interest & Dividend Income
|$
|4,135
|$
|3,659
|$
|8,083
|$
|7,157
Interest Expense
|921
|616
|1,681
|1,165
Net Interest Income
|$
|3,214
|$
|3,043
|$
|6,402
|$
|5,992
Provision for Loan Loss
|205
|147
|437
|335
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|$
|3,009
|$
|2,896
|$
|5,965
|$
|5,657
Fiduciary activitities
|735
|710
|1,499
|1,413
Customer service fees
|299
|266
|613
|494
Increase in cash surender value of life insurance
|44
|46
|88
|89
Other income
|293
|139
|436
|281
Total noninterest income
|1,371
|1,161
|2,636
|2,277
Salary & employee benefits
|1,661
|1,708
|3,398
|3,327
Occupancy
|389
|359
|734
|712
Data processing
|297
|271
|614
|521
Deposit insurance premium
|33
|33
|74
|63
Professional fees
|184
|116
|366
|246
Other expenses
|415
|341
|789
|821
Total noninterest expense
|2,979
|2,828
|5,975
|5,690
Income before Income Taxes
|1,401
|1,229
|2,626
|2,244
Income Tax Expense
|223
|340
|408
|563
Net Income
|$
|1,178
|$
|889
|$
|2,218
|$
|1,681
Basic Earnings per Share
|$
|2.11
|$
|1.59
|$
|3.97
|$
|2.97
Diluted Earnings per Share
|$
|2.11
|$
|1.59
|$
|3.97
|$
|2.97
Other Data:
Yield on all Interest-earning Average Assets
|4.39
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.26
|%
|4.25
|%
Cost on all Interest-bearing Average Liabilities
|1.15
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.71
|%
Interest Rate Spread
|3.24
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.54
|%
Net Interest Margin
|3.48
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.70
|%
Number of Full Service Banking Centers
|4
|4
|4
|4
Return on Average Assets (net income divided by average total assets)
|1.19
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.93
|%
Return on Average Equity (net income divided by average total equity)
|12.34
|%
|9.99
|%
|11.73
|%
|9.46
|%
Equity to Assets Ratio (average total equity divided by average total assets)
|9.66
|%
|9.70
|%
|9.73
|%
|9.79
|%
Book Value per Share
|$
|69.82
|$
|65.23
SOURCE: SVB&T Corporation