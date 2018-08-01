SVB&T Corporation, Parent Company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, Reports 2018 YTD and Q2 Earnings

JASPER, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, today announced unaudited net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of $2.2 Million or $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) - a 33.67% increase over the same period 2017 EPS. This compares favorably in total dollars to $1.7 Million in 2017. This Year to Date (YTD) June 30, 2018 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.14%, compared to the same period 2017 of 0.93%.

Book value has risen from $66.92 per share at December 31, 2017 to $69.82 at June 30, 2018 or 8.67% annualized increase. The SVB&T Corporation stock closed at $70.90 per share on July 30, 2018.

Total assets increased $15.9 Million to $396.7 Million at June 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 assets of $380.8 Million. Total Loans before allowances increased $15.8 Million to $305.2 Million at June 30, 2018 from $289.3 Million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $15.6 Million to $330.7 Million at June 30, 2018 from $315.0 Million at December 31, 2017.

Net interest income before provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $6.4 Million compared to $6.0 Million for the same period 2017, an increase of $410,000. Total non-interest income increased $359,000 from $2.3 Million YTD June 2017 to $2.6 Million for the same period 2018. Non-interest expense increased $285,000 from $5.7 Million in first six months June 2017 to $6.0 Million for the same period 2018.

The net income increases are due in part to the change in effective tax yield from 25.09% YTD June 2017 to 15.53% YTD June 2018.

Second quarter 2018 unaudited earnings of $1.2 Million or $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) - a 32.70% increase over the same period 2017 EPS. This compares favorably in total dollars to $889,000 in 2017. This second quarter 2018 performance translates to a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.19%, compared to the same period 2017 of 0.97%.

"Bolstered by tax reform on top of a vigorous, expanding economy, the prospects for turning in another strong year and extending SVB&T's six consecutive year performance streak to seven is very favorable," commented Jamie Shinabarger, President & CEO. "We are also pleased with the positive trading activity on our new stock trading platform, OTCQX, which has been in service for about two months. Early indications are that it has achieved anticipated results, both in terms of greater liquidity for shareholders and in trades reflecting true market value - both of which are a trademark of a convenient, free-market exchange," Mr. Shinabarger added.

Information conveyed in this press release regarding SVB&T Corporation and its subsidiaries' anticipated future performance is forward-looking and therefore involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the results or developments to differ significantly from those indicated in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking as well as mortgage conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which the company and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, changes in local real estate markets, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions and other factors.

SVB&T Corporation is headquartered at 8482 West State Road 56, French Lick, Indiana 47432 with administrative offices at 1500 Main Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546. Springs Valley has two locations in both Dubois and Orange Counties. Its subsidiary Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company offers full-service bank and trust services. Springs Valley has products and services for all types of families and businesses: checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; electronic services; online mortgage applications and a variety of other loan options. In addition, the company has a full-service trust department managed by experienced, talented professionals specializing in estate planning, tax planning and wealth management. Investment Services are also offered by a licensed, professional Springs Valley representative. Springs Valley Bank & Trust's online address is www.svbt.com, and phone number is 800.843.4947.

Springs Valley Bank is a member of FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Data of SVB&T Corporation

(In Thousands, Except Shares Outstanding and Per Share Data)

Unaudited Audited 30-Jun 31-Dec 2018 2017 2017 Assets Cash and Due From Banks $ 9,352 $ 7,406 $ 9,204 Interest Bearing Time Deposits 2,180 2,490 2,930 Fed Funds Sold 8,508 3,528 9,366 Available for Sale Securities 53,337 51,250 51,678 Other Investments 2,236 2,209 2,169 Loans held for sale 1,019 437 707 Loans net of allowance for loan losses of $3,716, $3,516 and $3,471 per period end respectively 300,372 278,625 285,163 Premises and Equipment 5,395 5,805 5,521 Bank-owned Life Insurance 7,965 7,788 7,877 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,837 1,598 1,629 Foreclosed Assets Held for Sale 65 44 65 Other Assets 4,452 4,010 4,523 Total Assets 396,718 365,190 380,832 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Non-interest bearling deposits 50,844 55,771 61,032 Interest bearing deposits 279,847 239,886 254,011 Borrowed Funds 23,930 29,365 24,149 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,079 3,723 4,255 Total Liabilities 357,700 328,745 343,447 Stockholders' Equity 39,018 36,445 37,385 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 396,718 365,190 380,832

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 30-Jun 30-Jun 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating Data: Interest & Dividend Income $ 4,135 $ 3,659 $ 8,083 $ 7,157 Interest Expense 921 616 1,681 1,165 Net Interest Income $ 3,214 $ 3,043 $ 6,402 $ 5,992 Provision for Loan Loss 205 147 437 335 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses $ 3,009 $ 2,896 $ 5,965 $ 5,657 Fiduciary activitities 735 710 1,499 1,413 Customer service fees 299 266 613 494 Increase in cash surender value of life insurance 44 46 88 89 Other income 293 139 436 281 Total noninterest income 1,371 1,161 2,636 2,277 Salary & employee benefits 1,661 1,708 3,398 3,327 Occupancy 389 359 734 712 Data processing 297 271 614 521 Deposit insurance premium 33 33 74 63 Professional fees 184 116 366 246 Other expenses 415 341 789 821 Total noninterest expense 2,979 2,828 5,975 5,690 Income before Income Taxes 1,401 1,229 2,626 2,244 Income Tax Expense 223 340 408 563 Net Income $ 1,178 $ 889 $ 2,218 $ 1,681 Basic Earnings per Share $ 2.11 $ 1.59 $ 3.97 $ 2.97 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.11 $ 1.59 $ 3.97 $ 2.97 Other Data: Yield on all Interest-earning Average Assets 4.39 % 4.23 % 4.26 % 4.25 % Cost on all Interest-bearing Average Liabilities 1.15 % 0.73 % 0.94 % 0.71 % Interest Rate Spread 3.24 % 3.50 % 3.32 % 3.54 % Net Interest Margin 3.48 % 3.66 % 3.51 % 3.70 % Number of Full Service Banking Centers 4 4 4 4 Return on Average Assets (net income divided by average total assets) 1.19 % 0.97 % 1.14 % 0.93 % Return on Average Equity (net income divided by average total equity) 12.34 % 9.99 % 11.73 % 9.46 % Equity to Assets Ratio (average total equity divided by average total assets) 9.66 % 9.70 % 9.73 % 9.79 % Book Value per Share $ 69.82 $ 65.23

