HYDERABAD, INDIA, Aug 1, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - XIUS, a leading supplier of mobile technology, mobile payments and enterprise offerings has unveiled its 'vData Core', a patent-pending telco grade platform. This platform, the first of its kind, incorporates Machine Learning (ML) at the core and equips Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to boost revenue and thrive.Today, a majority of Communication Service Providers' (CSP) revenue is generated from data services. It is estimated that by 2021, the average data consumption will be 52 Exabytes per month with 70 percent of mobile data being video. This makes it necessary for CSPs to be well prepared in effectively monetizing the unimaginable surge in data usage.With vData Core, XIUS will enable MVNOs to offer personalized data packages and enchant their end users with customized customer experience through Machine Learning and Network Function Virtualization (NFV). Additionally, vData Core's capacity optimization provides visibility into the entire infrastructure making it possible to meet changing service demands. MVNOs can leverage vData Core's capabilities to improve their operational efficiency, increase agility to market and deliver services to end users more effectively.5G expects network slicing for various customers and classes of customer which MVNOs can now achieve through NFV. AI based slicing and crucial configuring of varied products, services and plans for each customer is made extremely simple by vData Core.One of the key challenges faced by MVNOs is that a greater portion of Average Revenue per User (ARPU) is generated through data services but lack of innovation has led to flattened revenue and increased customer churn.G V Kumar, CEO and Managing Director of XIUS said, "MVNOs have been fast to capitalize on the modern day consumer's data needs and understand that consumers often pick an operator based on data packages. It has also been proven that they can grow their business through customer-centricity. vData Core will enable MVNOs to understand their customer and innovate based on consumer needs. It will help them to efficiently manage and monetize data and ultimately enhance customer experience".XIUS vData Core helps MVNOs beat competition with on-the-fly and quick launch of data plans, add-ons and combo packages. The Machine Learning (ML) driven auto-generation of personalized product / service offerings to individual subscribers improves customer loyalty and reduces churn. Over a period of time, with extended and vigilant use, it is likely to boost data ARPU by about 15 percent and transform product engagement by about 25 percent.XIUS is offering highly attractive commercial models to interested customers.About XIUSXIUS is a mobile technology specialist focused on real-time transaction processing in Mobile Infrastructure & Services and Mobile Banking & Payments.XIUS, a division of Megasoft Limited, brings together premium technology and outstanding value-added solutions for customers globally. Over 25 years of telecom expertise is proven by more than 230 deployments and customers that include Tier 1 mobile operators, MVNOs and large enterprises across 5 continents. Its strong belief in innovation reflects in the filing of 120 patents, with 35 awarded to date.XIUS is adept in meeting its client expectations and their needs. The varied portfolio of MVNOs to which it has provided solutions and offers services comprise of rural-inclusive, digital, cable, banking, ethnic, M2M, youth, roaming, advertisement-based, retail and loyalty.XIUS mobile infrastructure solutions process and manage in excess of 350 million calls / data sessions a day and the mobile payments solutions manage over US$ 1 billion worth of payment transactions monthly. To know more, please visit www.xius.com.For more information, please contact marketing@xius.com.Source: XIUSCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.