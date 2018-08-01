

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $61.99 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $49.45 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, National Retail Properties, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $105.30 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $155.52 million from $145.55 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $105.30 Mln. vs. $96.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $155.52 Mln vs. $145.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.66 to $2.70



