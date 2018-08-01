Vedanta Limited: Consolidated Results for the First Quarter Ended 30 June 2018

Q1 EBITDA up 31% y-o-y to ? 6,529 crore

Q1 PAT up 2% y-o-y to ? 1,533 crore

MUMBAI, India, Aug 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Limited today announced its unaudited consolidated results for the First quarter ("Q1") ended 30 June 2018.

Financial Highlights - Continued strong financial performance

o Revenues of - 22,206 crore, up 15 % y-o-y

o EBITDA of - 6,529 crore, up 31% y-o-y

o Robust EBITDA margin1 of 34%

o Attributable PAT at - 1,533 crore, up 2% y-o-y - Strong Balance Sheet

o Net Debt/EBITDA at 1.1x lowest among Indian peers

o Strong financial position with total cash & liquid investments of - 35,251 crore - Others

o Completed acquisition of 90% stake in Electrosteels Steel Limited (ESL) for - 5,320 crore and new Board appointed

Operational Highlights - Oil & Gas

o Average gross production of 195 kboepd, up 4% y-o-y

o Execution of $2.3bn (gross) growth projects on track - Zinc India:

o Mined metal at 212kt, underground production up 7% q-o-q - Gamsberg commercial production to commence in Sept 2018 - Iron Ore: Our mining allocation at Karnataka doubled to 4.5mt - Aluminium: Record quarterly Aluminium production of 482kt and commencement of Odisha bauxite delivery - TSPL: Plant availability of 91% 1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations

Mr. Kuldip Kaura, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta Ltd, said: "We delivered strong EBITDA and steady margins this quarter driven by record volumes in aluminium, higher production in Oil & Gas, as well as, supportive commodity prices. We are excited about the growth across our portfolio of Zinc, Aluminium and Oil & Gas. The projects are advancing well to meet key milestones and we are confident of the progressive volume uplift in the coming quarters"

Consolidated Financial Performance

The consolidated financial performance of the company during the period is as under: (In - crore, except as stated)

FY 2018 Particulars (In ? crore, except as stated) Q1 Q1 % Change Q4 % Change FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2018 92,923 Net Sales/Income from operations 22,206 19,342 15% 27,630 (20)% 25,470 EBITDA 6,529 4,985 31% 7,929 (18)% 36% EBITDA Margin1 34% 36%

38%

5,783 Finance cost 1,546 1,626 (5)% 1,424 9% 3,574 Other Income 418 1,089 (62)% 993 (58)% 22,955 Profit before Depreciation and Taxes 5,156 4,356 18% 7,406 (30)% 6,283 Depreciation 1,796 1,448 24% 1,683 7% 16,672 Profit before Exceptional items 3,360 2,908 16% 5,723 (41)% (2,897) Exceptional Items (Credit)/Expense 2 - -

(2,869)

5,339 Tax excluding DDT 1,112 675 65% 2,403 (54)% (1,536) Tax - DDT - -

(1,536)

2,074 Tax - Special Items - -

2,050

13,692 Profit After Taxes 2,248 2,233 1% 5,675 (60)% 12,869 Profit After Taxes before Exceptional 2,248 2,233 1% 4,856 (54)% 11,333 PAT (before Exceptional & DDT) 2,248 2,233 1% 3,320 (32)% 3,350 Minority Interest 715 732 (2)% 873 (18)% 10,342 Attributable PAT after exceptional item 1,533 1,501 2% 4,802 (68)% 9,561 Attributable PAT before exceptional item 1,533 1,501 2% 3,956 (61)% 8,025 Attributable (before exceptional & DDT) 1,533 1,501 2% 2,420 (37)% 28.30 Basic Earnings per Share (?/sh.) 4.13 4.04 2% 12.95 (68)% 26.17 Basic EPS before Exceptional (?/sh.) 4.13 4.04 2% 10.67 (61)% 21.96 Basic EPS (before exceptional & DDT) 4.13 4.04 2% 6.53 (37)% 64.45 Exchange rate (?/$) - Average 67.04 64.46 4% 64.31 4% 65.04 Exchange rate (?/$) - Closing 68.58 64.74 6% 65.04 5% 1. Excludes custom smelting at Copper India and Zinc India operations 2. Exceptional Items Gross of Tax 3. Previous period figures have been regrouped or re-arranged wherever necessary to confirm to current period's presentation

Revenues

Revenue in Q1 was up 15% y-o-y on account of higher volumes at Aluminium, Oil & Gas business, higher availability at TSPL, currency depreciation and higher commodity prices partially offset by lower volumes at Zinc India, Zinc International, Iron Ore business and closure of Tuticorin smelter.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margins

EBITDA for Q1 at - 6,529 crore was up 31% on y-o-y basis on account of higher volumes at Aluminium and Oil & Gas business, higher availability at TSPL, higher commodity prices and currency depreciation. This was partially offset by lower volume at Zinc India, Zinc International, Iron Ore and Copper India business, and higher costs due to input commodity inflation.

EBITDA margin1 during the quarter was at 34% compared to 36% in Q1 FY2018.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation was at - 1,796 crore, higher by - 348 crore y-o-y on account of higher charge at Zinc India due to higher ore production, higher charge at Oil & Gas business due to non-cash impairment reversal in Q4 FY 2018 and higher volumes, and capitalization at Aluminium business.

Finance Cost and Other Income

Finance cost during the quarter was - 1,546 crore, lower by - 80 crore y-o-y mainly due to temporary borrowing at Zinc India in Q1 FY2018 partially offset by higher interest rates in line with market rates.

Other income was lower by 62% y-o-y. This was primarily due to lower investment corpus due to dividend payout and mark-to-market impact on investments.

Taxes

Tax expense (before Exceptional items and DDT) was at - 1,112 crore during the quarter, resulting in tax rate of 33%.

Attributable Profit after Tax and Earnings per Share (EPS)

Attributable Profit after Tax (PAT) before exceptional items and DDT for the quarter was - 1,533 crore.

EPS for the quarter before exceptional items was at - 4.13 per share.

Balance Sheet

Our financial position remains strong with cash and liquid investments of - 35,251 crore. The Company follows a Board approved investment policy and invests in high quality debt instruments with mutual funds, bonds and fixed deposits with banks. The portfolio is rated by CRISIL which has assigned a rating of "Tier 1" (meaning Highest Safety) to our portfolio. Further, the Company has undrawn fund based committed facilities of ~? 4,000 crore as on June 30, 2018.

As on 30 June 2018, gross debt was at - 65,161 crore and net debt was - 29,910 crore higher q-o-q on account of acquisition of ESL and proactive adjustment of working capital with borrowings.

Corporate

Key Recognitions

Vedanta has been consistently recognized through the receipt of various awards and accolades. During the past quarter, we received the following recognitions:

Vedanta Limited recognized for the 'Best Investor Relations Program' (nominated by the sell-side) and for hosting the 'Second Best Analyst Day' (overall), in the Basic Materials industry, by the Institutional Investor Magazine's 2018 all- Asia (ex- Japan ) Executive Team rankings

(ex- ) Executive Team rankings Vedanta Limited received 'LACP Vision Award' for developing one of the Top 5 Indian Annual Reports of 2017 and Silver Award within its industry

BALCO won the 'Chhattisgarh Gaurav Award' for its contribution towards the development of the state

Vedanta Limited - Jharsuguda won AON Hewitt Best Employer Award for 'Commitment to Engagement'.

Cairn Oil & Gas won 5 th CII Environmental Best Practices Awards 2018 for most innovative environmental project with the broader title 'Climate Change & Mitigation'.

CII Environmental Best Practices Awards 2018 for most innovative environmental project with the broader title 'Climate Change & Mitigation'. TSPL won 'Srishti Good Green Governance Award' for outstanding performance in Environment Management.

SESA Goa received SECONA Shield Award 2018 for Innovative Practices & Technology.

HZL won 'Safety Excellence Award 2018' by 'Frost & Sullivan TERI - Sustainability 4.0' for its Safety Initiatives.

HZL won 'Best CSR Collective Action Leadership Award' in India CSR - Leadership Summit & Awards for its contribution in the field of Community Development Programs.

