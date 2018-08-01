IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will again host and judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers IFA, the media reception during IFA in Berlin, Germany. The awards will take place on 30 August 2018 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Messe Berlin Fairgrounds, South Hall.

About the awards

The IHS Markit Innovation Awards provide exhibitors at ShowStoppers IFA with an opportunity to showcase their leadership, ingenuity and innovation to an audience of key journalists from around the globe.

"ShowStoppers continues to be the place where startups and industry leaders break new ground in gear, gadgets, apps and devices, showcasing highly sought-after technologies and tools for work, home and play," said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. "The Innovation Awards recognize outstanding design, engineering and vision in products that will define the future for consumer and business users."

This year's awards will recognize the most innovative products in the following categories:

AR, VR and gaming

Fitness, wearables and health devices

Mobile accessories

Mobile computing

Personal entertainment

Robotics and drones

Smart home and appliances

Video displays and devices

Judges for the awards are renowned industry analysts at IHS Markit who cover the gamut of technology sectors related to each ShowStoppers event:

Paul Gray, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

Jusy Hong, research and analysis director, smartphones

Daniel Knapp, PhD, senior director, media and advertising

Tom Morrod, research director, consumer, displays, media, security and telecom

Ken Park, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

Roeen Roashan, senior analyst, healthcare technology

Gerrit Schneemann, senior research analyst, smartphones

Bing Zhang, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

Benefits for award winners

Category winners receive an IHS Markit Innovation Award display trophy and are featured in a news release issued by IHS Markit and ShowStoppers.

Awardees also receive a digital award badge for use on their company website and may be featured in promotional activities during and after IFA such as photos, celebratory comments and social media posts.

Award application process

Exhibitors at ShowStoppers can apply for an award and obtain more detailed information by visiting http://awards.showstoppers.com/.

Companies may submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for IHS Markit Innovation Awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005081/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Colleen Seery, +1 724-777-8870

colleen.seery@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team, +1 303-305-8021

press@ihsmarkit.com