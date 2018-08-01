Bomgar has officially completed the previously announced acquisition of Avecto.

Avecto adds market-leading Endpoint Privilege Management to Bomgar's Privileged Identity and Access solutions, resulting in a best-in-class Privileged Access Management (PAM) portfolio.

Bomgar, a leader in identity and access management solutions for privileged users, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Avecto, a global leader in endpoint privilege management.

On July 10, 2018, Bomgar announced a definitive agreement to acquire Avecto. The combined solution is set to be a market-disruptive force, allowing Bomgar to offer one of the industry's most comprehensive Privileged Access Management solutions.

Bomgar's Privileged Identity and Privileged Access portfolio secures privileged accounts and credentials, while also defending the remote access pathways abused by attackers. The addition of Avecto's endpoint privilege management technology allows organizations to successfully remove local admin rights, and only elevate privileges for approved applications and actions. The combined solution enables global organizations of all sizes to fully implement the principle of least privilege and defend themselves against today's most prevalent threats.

Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed. For more information about the acquisition, please visit the Bomgar blog.

About Bomgar

