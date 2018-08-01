CenturyLink Connects Enterprises to IBM Cloud

CenturyLink Cloud Connect solutions deliver private, secure network connectivity to IBM Cloud so organizations can work more efficiently

MONROE, Louisiana, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced it will deliver secure, dedicated and private network connectivity to the IBM Cloud through CenturyLink Cloud Connect solutions. This direct connectivity is designed to deliver greater flexibility so customers can innovate more effectively by establishing low-latency connections on a global basis across a private network to the IBM Cloud through IBM Cloud Direct Link.

The extended collaboration between CenturyLink and IBM builds on CenturyLink's existing support for IBM Business Resiliency Services and IBM Cloud Managed Services. IBM Cloud Direct Link is a reliable and consistent platform that can enable companies to drive enhanced network performance when connecting to the IBM Cloud via leading service providers, including CenturyLink's expansive global network.

With CenturyLink Cloud Connect, support for IBM Cloud Direct Link is now available in several key locations across North America, Europe and Latin America. IBM Cloud customers will now be able to connect through CenturyLink-enabled Wavelengths and IP VPN connectivity in Amsterdam, Ashburn, Va., Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Reston, Va., San Jose, Calif., São Paulo, Seattle and Toronto.

"Our expanded collaboration with IBM enables us to deliver even more cloud connectivity options for customers, including those in Latin America and Europe," said Chris McReynolds, vice president of core network services, CenturyLink. "As a trusted network provider, CenturyLink is focused on delivering a network experience that can match and enhance users' cloud experience."

CenturyLink Cloud Connect solutions link organizations' cloud environments to leading data center and global cloud providers over private and secure networks. CenturyLink's global reach and extensive Wavelength, Ethernet Services and IP VPN connectivity options are designed to meet today's hybrid cloud business requirements, including enhanced visibility and dynamic network controls.

"Enterprises are rapidly building innovative solutions on the cloud that leverage AI, IoT, machine learning and more," said Kit Linton, vice president of network at IBM Cloud. "With a breadth of connection options provided by CenturyLink Cloud Connect, customers have greater choice and flexibility to create resilient connections to the IBM Cloud so they can unlock new value from their data using a hybrid strategy."

CenturyLink also has joined the IBM Cloud Direct Link Service Provider Program, which provides enterprises with fast, secure and reliable connectivity around the globe.

CenturyLink Cloud Connect, with its global reach and extensive Layer 1, 2 and 3 connectivity options, offers:

Improved performance - Enterprises can deliver cloud-based, mission-critical apps quickly and without interruption

Enhanced security - Private connections help minimize cyber threats, bolstered by CenturyLink's portfolio of security services

Increased agility - Cloud services can be scaled up or down on demand to meet network and bandwidth requirements.

IBM Cloud Direct Link, IBM Business Resiliency Services and IBM Cloud Managed Services are part of the CenturyLink Cloud Connect ecosystem, which includes the largest, most well-known cloud providers in the industry.

