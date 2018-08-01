SQN Banking Systems and Quatrro Processing Services (QPS) Enter Into Strategic Partnership to Help Financial Institutions Stay Ahead of Fraud and Reduce Losses

ATLANTA, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SQN Banking Systems and Quatrro Processing Services (QPS) are proud to announce a strategic partnership that will bring significant value and service to financial institutions (FI's). SQN Banking Systems is a leader in fraud detection solutions and QPS is a leader in knowledge-based Financial Crimes detection and alert reviews. The addition of QPS's outsourced investigation services will allow FI's to expand and augment their existing investigations effort.

"QPS's success with both large and community based FI's brings a new global service to our clients and prospects," said Joe Uhland, President of SQN Banking Systems. "We are pleased to offer new fraud detection and monitoring services to further support our commitment to the marketplace. Our clients will be able to stay ahead of the fraud curve by utilizing QPS's use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning alongside their world class investigations services."

SQN Banking Systems plans to offer their clients the option of augmenting their Financial Crimes investigations process with highly qualified resources to expand their coverage and significantly improve on their loss avoidance efforts with proven results. QPS plans to include SQN Banking Systems unique fraud detection software as part of their offering. "Partnering with SQN will help QPS collectively deliver holistic fraud prevention and mitigation solutions ensuring innovation led growth for FI's" says Sriram Natarajan, President and COO of QPS. "Our organizations share similar business values such as exceptional focus on our clients and our commitment to deliver tailored solutions that solve the client's business needs."

The combined software and services are available immediately and are very simple to implement. "Financial institutions can expect immediate savings and efficiencies," Mr. Natarajan added. "This new offering addresses critical payment channels that are constantly under attack and supports our continued commitment to bringing best-in-class tools and services to our customers," said Mr. Uhland.

About SQN

SQN Banking Systems provides payment fraud detection solutions to a wide range of financial institutions. The company is committed to helping its clients become more competitive and profitable by providing world class fraud protection across multiple channels. SQN offers both hosted solutions and on-site applications.

Visit http://www.sqnbankingsystems.com

About QPS:

QPS is a global service organization providing an End to End (e2e) cross channel fraud prevention solution, supported with cutting edge technology, behavioral analytics and extensive human eye review to mitigate fraud in fraud risk management. QPS, with its financial crime analytics and futuristic fraud prevention solutions helps major global FI's and credit unions deal with predominant fraud threats pertaining to credit & debit cards, checks, online transactions, ACH, Same Day ACH, money laundering and other payment channels.

Visit http://qpsinternational.com/

For more information please contact:

Joe Uhland

President, SQN Banking Systems

juhland@sqnbankingsystems.com

609-261-5500 x3130



Ankit Maharaj Singh

Director of Client Relations, QPS

Ankit.maharaj@quatrro.com

404-330-2130

