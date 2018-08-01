With over 6.17 TWh, solar power generation surpassed its previous record of 5.93 TWh, set just two months earlier.Germany has seen a record solar power production of 6.17 TWh in July, according to German research institute, IWR, citing provisional figures from transmission system operators. The previous record had been set by Germany's PV systems just two months earlier, when total solar power generation reached 5.93 TWH. 212 hours of sunshine would be the normal standard for the month July, but this year the sun radiated a remarkable 305 hours. July 2018 was, after 2006, the second-sunniest ...

