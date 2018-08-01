Last December, right at a time when the crypto and blockchain market was going through the roof we noticed that the expectations were very high on new blockchain stocks being launched in 2018. Bloomberg, for instance, forecasted that 50 new blockchain stocks would come online only on Toronto's exchange. Today, August 1st, 7 months into the year, we observe that a handful of new blockchain stocks were launched in 2018. Where are all those new blockchain stocks in 2018, and where does it leave crypto investors now? 50 new blockchain stocks in 2018? The most interesting article in mainstream media ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...