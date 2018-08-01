Medtronic plc: Medtronic Announces Paurvi Bhatt as President of Medtronic Foundation

DUBLIN - August 1, 2018 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced Paurvi Bhatt as the new President of the Medtronic Foundation and Vice President of Medtronic Philanthropy. Effective immediately, Bhatt will oversee all Medtronic Foundation and Medtronic Philanthropy operations, which aim to expand access to healthcare in underserved communities around the world and support healthy communities where Medtronic's 86,000 employees live and give.

Bhatt succeeds Dr. Jacob Gayle in this leadership role, following Dr. Gayle's transition to his new position as Vice President of Social Impact for Medtronic. Dr. Gayle will continue to serve as a member of the Medtronic Foundation Board of Directors.

As the new head of the Medtronic Foundation, Bhatt will focus on ensuring the organization is a high impact, high performance philanthropy team that delivers measurable impact for the underserved.

Bhatt has been with the Medtronic Foundation for five years, and most recently served as leader of the Global Health and Community Well-Being portfolios. Bhatt has deep experience in global health, philanthropy, and corporate social responsibility (CSR). Prior to joining Medtronic, Bhatt served in global health and CSR roles at Levi Strauss & Company and Abbott. Earlier in her career, Bhatt led portfolios in Economics and HIV/AIDS at USAID and served as Deputy Director of Health for CARE where she led primary care globally and shaped disaster relief efforts in reproductive health.

She holds a Master's of Public Health from Yale University and bachelor's degree in neuroscience from Northwestern University.

Medtronic is committed to making the world a healthier place and strengthening communities around the world, having donated more than $1 billion throughout the years to support philanthropic efforts. In fiscal year 2018, the Medtronic Foundation awarded $42 million in grants globally.

About Medtronic and Medtronic Foundation

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 86,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together. The Medtronic Foundation focuses on supporting health and health access initiatives in communities where Medtronic employees live and give.

