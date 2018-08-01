House Of Sillage: Luxury Brand House of Sillage Launches Limited-Edition Lipstick Case & Refill With Diamond Powder

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 01, 2018a leader in luxury haute parfumerie, is excited to announce its expansion into cosmetics with its limited-edition lipstick case and refill. Available exclusively at select Neiman Marcusstores and online from August 1st, each limited-edition lipstick comes in a stunning bow-shaped protective carrying case finished in black or white enamel and is encrusted with over three hundred brilliant diamond-cut Swarovski crystals. The lipstick case includes a mirror for effortless precision application.



Known as an industry trailblazer because of how the brand utilizes jewelry and fashion inspired material when cultivating extraordinary fragrance and cosmetic packaging, House of Sillage has continued to evolve this groundbreaking trend with its limited-edition lipstick collection.

Founder & CEO, Nicole Mather designed this new line and wanted to celebrate the essence and power behind the iconic symbol of the bow. "We wanted to pay homage to the bow's timeless inspiration towards femininity. We've seen a bow's beauty and glory across decades of popular culture and we believe we've translated the beauty of our fragrance packaging into cosmetics."

These ravishing new lipsticks are infused with the highest quality and genuine diamond powder creating a luminous aura of regal beauty. The product names are inspired by royal lineage, which matches the exclusive composition of rich opulent colors brilliantly illuminated in a range of stunning shades (14 to be exact). From Duchess, to Queen, or Countess, product users can match the color that suits their mood of the day and enjoy an ultra-creamy satine texture with a luxe-finished lip, creating the ultimate color pay-off.

HOT OFF THE PRESS

The House of Sillage Limited Edition Lipstick also won its first award this week for Product Innovation, Luxury Item at the ICMAD (Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors) City Awards, hosted at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on July 30th, 2018. An incredible achievement considering this is the brand's first dive into cosmetics!

The Limited Edition Lipstick will also be available in-store at Bergdorf Goodman from September 1st, 2018.

ABOUT HOUSE OF SILLAGE

House of Sillage is based in Newport Beach, California and products are produced in France and Italy. The brand creates fragrances and cosmetics that transcend the binds of sensory expression, steeped in the craftsmanship and composition of the Perfumers savoir-faire. Under the guidance of Founder, Nicole Mather, House of Sillage is dedicated to maintaining and surpassing the true definitions of luxury.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP

Neiman Marcus Group LTD LLC is a luxury, multi-branded, omni-channel fashion retailer conducting integrated store and online operations under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call, Horchow, CUSP and mytheresa brand names. For more information, https://www.neimanmarcus.com

