The global automotive premium audio system market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005525/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive premium audio system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is improved sound quality and control. Time spent in passenger cars by consumers is increasing due to traffic congestion and increase in daily work commute by personal vehicles. Hence, audio systems have become important equipment for drivers and occupants for in-car entertainment. Premium audio systems are designed to create superior sound quality and performance that are desirable by customers.

This market research report on the global automotive premium audio system market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of new in-car audio entertainment to give 360-degree listening as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive premium audio system market:

Global automotive premium audio system market: Development of new in-car audio entertainment to give 360-degree listening

Automotive entertainment system evolved tremendously in the past decades with the emergence of the digital music revolution in the 2000s. with a music control system, drivers can use voice commands to control in-vehicle audio and select music from playlists. All these developments have made in-car audio entertainment more personalized.

"The latest development in the pace is by SiriusXM, which collaborated with FCA US to develop SiriusXM's next generation of in-car audio entertainment with 360L that delivers a personalized listening experience with more variety, smart content recommendations, and on-demand audio. This is the platform to deliver a 360-degree listening experience to occupants vis both satellite and streaming," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics.

Global automotive premium audio system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive premium audio system market by application (luxury cars and mid-size passenger cars) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The luxury cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 51% of the market. However, by 2022, the mid-size passenger cars segment is expected to surpass the luxury cars segment to become the leading segment in the market.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 37% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 5% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005525/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com