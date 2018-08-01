Pharma industry veteran's data expertise will support Synthace's commercial expansion of its computer-aided biology platform

Synthace Ltd., the company behind the leading cloud software platform for automating and improving the success rate of biological research and development today announced the appointment of Susan Shiff Ph.D., MBA, to its board of directors.

Susan has over 20 years' experience in major pharmaceutical companies helping them to collect and use better data to make decisions that improve business impact. Since 2014 Susan has served as SVP, and Head of the Centre for Observational and Real-World Evidence at MSD (known as Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, in the United States and Canada). Prior to that, she has held senior positions in similar roles at Teva, Pfizer, Roche, and Johnson and Johnson.

Susan was selected as one of 15 Fierce Women in Biopharma 2016, which honours women who are standing out in the biopharma industry. Additionally, she was named as one of the most inspiring women in the pharmaceutical industry, 2017.

The appointment of Susan comes as the pharmaceutical industry actively seeks to combine automation and AI to enable the development of increasingly complex new therapies.

"This is an exciting time to join the Synthace Board. The flexibility and power that the Company's software brings to lab automation means the quality of experimental data and the resulting AI derived insights are set to improve dramatically" said Dr. Shiff. "I am delighted to be joining such a dynamic team who are committed to solving the reproducibility crisis that has long plagued biological research."

"Dr. Shiff's deep understanding of the collection and use of data in decision making across the many facets of the global pharmaceutical industry will be invaluable as we transition into a major enterprise software company, said Dr. Tim Fell, CEO, Synthace. "We are delighted to have such a highly experienced and well-respected industry leader join our Board to help us guide the Company's evolution and expansion."

About Synthace

Based in London, Synthace is developing Antha, a language and software platform specifically for biology that lets researchers aim higher and achieve better results, faster. Antha is designed to make reproducible and scalable workflows that can be readily edited and shared, and easily automated on labs' existing equipment. With customers across pharma, agritech and industrial biotechnology Synthace has been recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer that is helping shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work and relate to one another. For more information, visit: www.synthace.com.

