3D Printing Yearbook 2018 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Additive Manufacturing (AM) Market Forecasts in Automotive by Technology (MJP, DMLS, FDM, SLA, SLM, EBM, LMD, SLS, LOM, 0thers) by Material (Metal, Polymers, Ceramics, Other), by Application (Prototyping, Tooling, R&D Innovation, Manufacturing Complex Parts, Others), Aerospace & Defence by Application (Prototyping, End Use Parts, Manufacturing & Tooling, Specialised Tooling), by Type (Space, Defence, Commercial Aerospace), by Material (Metal, Polymer, Ceramics), by Technology FDM, EBM, DMLS) Healthcare by Products (Dental Products, Medical Implants, Bio-Printing, Others), by Technology (Hardware, Software, Services) Plus Top Companies

Developments in 3D Printing have had a significant impact on numerous manufacturing industries. This report delivers forecasts of the market, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist for 3D printing in the 3 major sectors: Automotive, Aerospace & Defence and Healthcare.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Visiongain's report on 3D Printing sector gives a detailed overview of the market, revealing insight by industry vertical, technology, by product and by region creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the 3D printing industry.

Our study discusses the leading companies that are the major players in the 3D Printing market:

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Arcam AB

• Autodesk Inc.

• Concept Laser

• EOS GmbH

• ExOne GmbH

• H Intressenter AB

• Materialise

• Optomec, Inc.

• Organovo Holdings, Inc.

• Ponoko Limited

• Proto Labs Inc.

• Protolabs

• SLM Solutions

• Stratasys Ltd

• Ultimaker

• Voxeljet AG

Automotive 3D Printing Applications Market 2018-2028

This Report Offers A Global Forecast, Which Is Then Broken Down By The Following Regional Markets:

• North America 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• South America 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Asia Pacific 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Europe 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

As Well As The Following Submarkets By Technology From 2018-2028

• Multijet Printing (MJP) Forecast 2018-2028

• Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Forecast 2018-2028

• Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) Forecast 2018-2028

• Stereolithography (SLA) Forecast 2018-2028

• Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Forecast 2018-2028

• Electronic Beam Melting (EBM) Forecast 2018-2028

• Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Forecast 2018-2028

• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Forecast 2018-2028

• Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Forecast 2018-2028

• Others Forecast 2018-2028

And The Following Subsegments By Material From 2018-2028

• Metal 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Polymers 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Ceramics 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Others3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

And The Following Subsegments By Application From 2018-2028

• Prototyping 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Tooling 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• R&D & Innovation 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Manufacturing Complex Parts 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Others 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Aerospace & Defence 3D Printing Applications Market 2018-2028

This report offers a global forecast, which is then broken down by the following national markets:

North America Forecast 2018-2028

• USA 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Canada 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of North America 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Forecast 2018-2028

• UK 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Germany 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe America 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Asia Pacific Forecast 2018-2028

• China 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Japan 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• South Korea 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Asia Pacific 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Rest of the World Forecast 2018-2028

• Brazil 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• MEA 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Other Countries 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

As well as 3D printing submarket forecasts by application from 2018-2028

• Prototyping 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• End Use Parts 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Manufacturing and Tooling 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Specialised Tooling 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Plus 3D printing submarket forecasts by type from 2018-2028

• Space 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Defence 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Commercial Aerospace 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Also 3D printing submarket forecasts by material from 2018-2028

• Metal 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Polymer 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Ceramics 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

The report also provides forecasts and analysis of the following technologies from 2018-2028

• Fuse Deposition Modelling (FDM) 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Electron Beam Melting (EBM) 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Healthcare 3D Printing Applications Market 2018-2028

• 3D Printing Healthcare market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by products:

• Dental Products 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Medical Implants 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Bio-Printing 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Others 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by technology:

• Hardware 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Software 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Services 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Each submarket is further broken down by region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the 3D Printing Healthcare market by regional and national market:

• North America 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• US 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Canada 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Mexico 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• South America 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Brazil 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Argentina 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Paraguay 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Bolivia 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of South America3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Europe 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Germany 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• France 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• UK 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Spain 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Italy 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• China 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Japan 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• India 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Australia 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Thailand 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• RoW 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Middle East 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Africa 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

• Other Countries 3D Printing Forecast 2018-2028

Our study gives qualitative analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market as well as the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT Analysis and STEP Analysis of the 3D Printing Healthcare market.

To see a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/3d-printing-yearbook-2018/

