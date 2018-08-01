The energy storage market in China is expected to post a CAGR of close to 40% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the energy revolution. China is one of the largest economies in the world. It is experiencing high economic growth due to which the power needs of the country have grown exponentially. The country is undergoing an energy revolution, where millions of dollars are being invested to increase the share of renewable energy in meeting its growing energy needs. China has become the largest wind and solar energy producer in the world due to the aggressive renewable energy targets.

This market research report on the energy storage market in China 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the decline in Li-ion battery price as one of the key emerging trends in the energy storage market in China:

Energy storage market in China: Decline in Li-ion battery price

The market for Li-ion batteries has been gaining traction and is witnessing rapid growth. This led to a decline in the demand for lead-acid batteries. The main factor that differentiates Li-ion batteries from lead-acid batteries is their price. Li-ion batteries cost more than lead-acid batteries. However, leading manufacturers of Li-ion batteries are working on technological advances and are trying to reduce the price of Li-ion batteries.

"The prices of Li-ion batteries are expected to reduce further during the forecast period. Also, companies are developing Li-ion batteries by keeping specific industrial and utility applications in mind. The declining prices of Li-ion battery will have a favorable impact on the market, increasing its utilization in the energy storage applications," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Energy storage market in China: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the energy storage market in China by application (behind the meter and grid integration).

Behind the meter segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 54% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

