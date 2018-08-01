Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - New Destiny Mining (TSXV: NED) hasbegun the 2018 trenching program on its Treasure Mountain Silver, Precious - Base Metals, Property in BC. New Destiny's Treasure Mountain Silver Property, located near Tulameen, approximately 30 kilometres east/northeast of Hope, British Columbia, covers 10,700 hectares.

The Treasure Mountain Silver property hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold, lead, zinc and copper; and two copper - molybdenum occurrences. Copper and nickel mineralization is also reported locally in the northern region of the property.

The property partially surrounds the Treasure Mountain property of Nicola Mining Inc. which hosts polymetallic veins and the historic Treasure Mountain silver-lead-zinc mine.

The trenching program is being conducted in the southeast region of the property, where the company has received a permit to conduct both trenching and diamond drilling. The program will consist of a series of trenches with the objective of locating the bedrock source of the till anomalies. Diamond drill pads will also be constructed during the current work program.

Till geochemical sampling during 2016 utilizing an auger drill identified gold and copper anomalies up to 0.055 parts per million gold and 132 parts per million copper in this region of the property. One of the till samples also returned anomalous values of 347 parts per million lead and 2 parts per million silver.

A British Columbia MINFILE occurrence referred to as Rio Grande is reported 1 to 2 kilometers north-northwest of the 2016 till anomalies and area of current trenching. The Rio Grande occurrence is reported as a lead, zinc and silver bearing shear zone. Two copper and molybdenum MINFILE occurrences are also reported in the southeast region of the property, northwest of the area of current trenching.

Previous 2018 summer work by the company within the Treasure Mountain Silver Property included rock geochemical sampling in the northeast region of the property. Sample highlights included 11.3 and 8.81 grams per tonne gold in grab samples at the northern Superior occurrence (Jim Kelly Creek area) and Superior (Lucky Rodd) occurrence.

According to British Columbia MINFILE and Mineral Assessment Report Records, some highlights of reported historic work within the Treasure Mountain Silver property include:

Rainy (Cedarflat) occurrence in the north-central region: 2011 grab samples from rock piles near an adit were reported to return 6.5, 7.4 and 11.9% zinc.

(Cedarflat) occurrence in the north-central region: 2011 grab samples from rock piles near an adit were reported to return 6.5, 7.4 and 11.9% zinc. Spokane in the northeast region near Jim Kelly creek: A sample reported in 1913 of 4.11 grams per tonne gold over 0.9 meters across the zone.

in the northeast region near Jim Kelly creek: A sample reported in 1913 of 4.11 grams per tonne gold over 0.9 meters across the zone. John Bull in the northeast region near Jim Kelly creek: A channel sample reported in 1937 of 9.6 grams per tonne gold over 0.18 meters across a quartz vein.

in the northeast region near Jim Kelly creek: A channel sample reported in 1937 of 9.6 grams per tonne gold over 0.18 meters across a quartz vein. Railroad Creek area copper showing east region north of Railroad creek: Two 2011 grab samples from rock piles near adits were reported to exceed 1% copper and up to 76.4 grams per tonne silver.

area copper showing east region north of Railroad creek: Two 2011 grab samples from rock piles near adits were reported to exceed 1% copper and up to 76.4 grams per tonne silver. Rio Grande in the southeast region: A 1.5 meter chip sample across a shear zone in 1929 reportedly returned 1.2% zinc.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.newdestinymining.com, contact Robert Birmingham, President and CEO, at 604-783-0499 or email info@newdestinymining.com.

