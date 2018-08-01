sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,066 Euro		+0,007
+11,86 %
WKN: A2APZ5 ISIN: CA64374A2002 Ticker-Symbol: 6ND1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW DESTINY MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW DESTINY MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEW DESTINY MINING CORP
NEW DESTINY MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW DESTINY MINING CORP0,066+11,86 %