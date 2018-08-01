Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSXV: SIL) ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Dunham Craig from the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Craig for his tremendous contribution and services as a director and wishes him all the best in his future.

N. Eric Fier, CEO of SilverCrest, remarked, "Dunham has been critical to the success of the SilverCrest story for the last several years and he will be truly missed. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Project resulting in numerous discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng

Chief Executive Officer

SilverCrest Metals Inc.

For Further Information:

SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Contact: Fred Cooper, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1730

Fax: +1 (604) 357-1313

Toll Free: 1-866-691-1730 (Canada & USA)

Email: info@silvercrestmetals.com

Website: www.silvercrestmetals.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.