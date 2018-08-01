

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - The Chairman of the Board of Management of Uniper SE, Klaus Schäfer, has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Bernhard Reutersberg, that he is suffering from cancer and that the treatment will take several months. During this time, Klaus Schäfer will not be able to perform his duties as Chief Executive Officer.



The Supervisory Board will make arrangements with the Board of Management regarding the representation and distribution of tasks of the Chief Executive Officer.



