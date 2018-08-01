

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that U.S. sales for the month of July 2018 declined 3.1 percent to 194,026 vehicles from 200,212 vehicles in the prior year.



Car sales for the month declined 27.7% year-over-year to 34,879 units from 48,259 units, while truck sales increased 10.2% to 89,153 units and SUVs sales decreased 1.5% to 69,994 units as compared to a year earlier.



July fleet sales were up 25.7 percent based on order timing. Relative to July 2017 when fleet sales were down 24.6 percent.



Ford pickups, vans and commercial vehicles all posted gains in July, with commercial vehicle sales up 25 percent.



