

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported July 2018 sales of 170,970 vehicles, a 6 percent increase compared with sales in July 2017 of 161,477 vehicles.



Overall sales were propelled by the Ram Truck brand and Jeep brand. The Jeep brand had its best July ever as the Cherokee, Compass and Wrangler nameplates all scored record increases. FCA retail sales increased 6 percent to 153,925 vehicles while fleet sales totaled 17,045. Fleet accounted for 10 percent of overall sales.



Jeep brand July sales rose 15 percent to 79,906 vehicles. It was the seventh straight month Jeep sales have increased over the same month the previous year. Cherokee sales rose 71 percent to 20,210 vehicles, while Compass sales rose 63 percent to 12,300 vehicles, Sales of the Wrangler rose 14 percent to 21,308 vehicles.



Chrysler brand total sales declined 13 percent to 11,624 vehicles. Pacifica sales rose 6 percent to 8,775 vehicles.



Sales of Fiat declined 45 percent to 1,240 vehicles.



