Lubrizol Features Estane TRX TPU at NW Materials Show



CLEVELAND, July 31, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business will exhibit at the 51st semi-annual NW Materials Show, August 15-16, 2018, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon.

At booth #901, Lubrizol will feature its broad, innovative portfolio of polymer solutions including Estane TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Estane-TPU), Estane TRX TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Technologies/Innovative-Materials/Estane-TRX-TPU), BounCell-X TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Technologies/Innovative-Materials/BounCellX-TPU-Foam), Pearlbond TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlbond-TPU), Pearlthane ECO TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Products/Pearlthane-ECO-TPU), Estane TPU for 3D printing, Estane VSN TPU (https://www.lubrizol.com/Engineered-Polymers/Technologies/Innovative-Materials/Estane-VSN-9000), Esdex TPU and X4zol-J fiber technology (https://www.x4jfiber.com/). Lubrizol provides a single, convenient and reliable source for proven technologies and innovations that work together to solve the industry's toughest application challenges in footwear (hot melt adhesives, textile coatings, midsoles, outsoles, coated yarns), apparel (fibers, breathable films, seam tapes), and even eyewear (frames).

Estane TRX TPU is an innovative polymer designed to replace rubber in outdoor, athletic and work shoe outsoles. This novel material provides outstanding benefits for consumers, designers and producers, and addresses the growing interest in alternatives to traditional rubber due to its labor and energy intensive, multi-step production process and high scrap rates. Estane TRX TPU combines the benefits of rubber-like traction with improved processing via thermoplastic injection molding. In addition, Estane TRX TPU offers superior abrasion resistance and clarity in comparison to rubber compounds.

"There is a strong demand from customers around the world to have better performing, durable, yet more sustainable solutions for footwear," says Kenneth Kim, global market development manager for sports & recreation, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers. He continues, "Estane TRX TPU is an innovative solution for outsoles for performance shoes, and can be combined with innovative cushioning technologies from Lubrizol, such as BounCell-X nitrogen-infused TPU foam and Estane TPU for 3D printed designs. The market is responding very favorably to the advantages offered by these novel technologies."

Complementing these are Pearlbond TPU solvent-free solutions for hot melt adhesives for component assembly, Pearlthane ECO* TPU, the renewable-source based (non-food competing) TPU for footwear components, and Esdex TPU resins for footwear upper constructions. With technology that covers applications from outsoles, cushioning and uppers to footwear assembly, Lubrizol is a total footwear solutions provider.

Driven by a passion for making it possible for brands to achieve new thresholds for performance, automation and sustainability, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers continually innovates to advance the inventive capacity of the footwear industry. For more information, see Lubrizol at the NW Materials Show, Booth #901, visit our website at www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based*, recyclable**, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineeredpolymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com).



The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com (http://www.Lubrizol.com).

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Estane TRX TPU is designed to replace rubber in outdoor, athletic and work shoe outsoles. Lubrizol offers a full range of solutions for winning footwear designs that benefit the consumer as well as improving supply chain outcomes by reducing energy consumption and waste, and by increasing opportunities for automation.

