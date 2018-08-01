PRN Announces Updates to LIFT Network C-store Solution

LIFT Features Purchase-based Checkout Offers and a New Analytics Portal

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PRN today announced the release of an updated version of LIFT Network, a digital solution that creates new sales opportunities at convenience store checkout by offering relevant add-on items and promotions at the point of sale. PRN, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, has added several new features including a real-time analytics portal that gives c-store operators better insight into customer behavior and buying habits.

"C-store operators encounter a different set of challenges unique to their business. Conversions take place strictly in-store - making it difficult to gather valuable customer insights - and overall store sales are affected by the performance of cashiers and associates, typically high turnover roles," said Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN. "The new LIFT solution is a proven upsell tool that not only prompts customers with relevant offers based on present and past purchase behavior, it helps improve employee performance, overall sales and customer service. We're experiencing incredible interest based on the results our customers have experienced. The new platform integrates easily with c-store systems and immediately begins generating larger average basket sizes and higher store sales."

LIFT creates new sales opportunities during the checkout process, promoting add-on items relevant to the customer's real-time purchases while helping sales associates deliver a welcoming customer service experience, influencing future store visits. The new LIFT platform features a flexible hardware configuration with a customer-facing touchscreen display that fits into any retail environment and integrates with existing POS system and loyalty programs.

The LIFT Network helps retail and convenience store owners by:

Increasing comp store sales: LIFT has proven value, with a demonstrated ability to grow sales by up to 25%. LIFT promotions are triggered by products scanned at checkout and activated when a shopper accepts and adds the promoted product to their basket.

Promoting loyalty: LIFT provides a personalized experience for frequent shoppers. The shopper-facing touchscreen prompts interaction with the store's loyalty program while the employee-facing screen provides the cashier with personalized information tied to loyalty member preferences.

Mobilizing workforce and gamification: The benefits of LIFT extend to store operations. Cashiers are prompted with dialogue cues presented on an associate-facing screen, helping reinforce the promotional offer and encouraging engagement with the customer. When cashiers successfully upsell products, they gain points, creating a fun experience, improving customer service and enhancing employee performance.

Providing actionable customer insights: LIFT's new analytics portal collects and delivers customer insights in real-time, providing retailers with actionable, valuable insights on checkout shopping preferences and behaviors. The data enables retailers and suppliers to optimize the shopper experience, responsively updating on-screen content to promote products of interest. Additionally, retailers can prompt short satisfaction surveys on the customer-facing touchscreen.

About PRN, LLC

PRN, a STRATACACHE company, is the leading digital media company specializing in digital solutions that activate shoppers along the path-to-purchase right up to the point-of-sale. With the LIFT interactive point of purchase network at convenience stores, in-aisle interactive touchscreens and smart video signage, PRN's solutions can be found in over 18,000 retail locations. Providing turn-key solutions to retailers, PRN 's services include brand advertising and network monetization, content strategy and consumer experience, product design and integration and technical support. With headquarters in San Francisco, PRN has over 25 years of experience in retail technology and shopper activation. To learn more, visit www.prn.com/network, follow them on Twitter @PRNllc, or like them on Facebook.