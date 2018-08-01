Greenpeace India, Germi, and the IWMI-Tata Water Policy Program have released a report stating that the Indian government's latest ambitions to deploy solar water pumps could meet the country's solar PV target of 100 GW, if done comprehensively. So far the plan goes as far as 28 GW, and still needs legislative approval.India could surpass its 100 GW target of installed solar PV capacity by deploying solar-powered water pumps. According to a newly published report, the government's recently announced plans to swap all water pumps for irrigation to solar water pumps, as laid out in the Kisan ...

