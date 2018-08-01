Aurora-MedReleaf Deal
It has been a long time coming, but the Aurora-MedReleaf acquisition is finally closed. Unfortunately for Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF, TSE:ACB), the company was unable to see much value added to its shares. In fact, Aurora Cannabis stock enjoyed a small jump last week when the Aurora-MedReleaf deal was finalized, but then quickly saw those gains disappear.
One would normally think that completing the largest acquisition in the history of marijuana and challenging Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) for the title of largest marijuana producer in the world would lead to some gains on the stock market. But as we've seen.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
It has been a long time coming, but the Aurora-MedReleaf acquisition is finally closed. Unfortunately for Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF, TSE:ACB), the company was unable to see much value added to its shares. In fact, Aurora Cannabis stock enjoyed a small jump last week when the Aurora-MedReleaf deal was finalized, but then quickly saw those gains disappear.
One would normally think that completing the largest acquisition in the history of marijuana and challenging Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) for the title of largest marijuana producer in the world would lead to some gains on the stock market. But as we've seen.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...