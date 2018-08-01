sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 01.08.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

88,51 Euro		+1,82
+2,10 %
WKN: 889082 ISIN: US2774321002 Ticker-Symbol: EAC 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
01.08.2018 | 16:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eastman Chemical Company: Curt Espeland to Address the Jefferies Industrials Conference

Media Advisory Issued August 1, 2018

Industrials Conference Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City on August 7, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Live Webcast Mr. Espeland's presentation will be webcast live on www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).
Slides used by Mr. Espeland will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/).


Replay

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), events & presentations.

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations, Government Affairs &
Corporate Communications
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)

Media Contact:
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)






Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)