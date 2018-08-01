MedSource International, Inc.: MedSource International Announces Corporate Name Change to MedSource Labs

MedSource International Announces Corporate Name Change to MedSource Labs to Reflect its Commitment and Expansion of Health Care Services to New Markets

CHASKA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / MedSource International, Inc., a leading medical product developer and supplier, announced today that it is changing its corporate name to MedSource Labs. The name change reflects the company's broader commitment of its expansion and growth in its services and offerings to new markets.

The company also launched a newly redesigned website, www.medsourcelabs.com to reflect the company's broader vision and renewed focus on improving the website's functionality to ensure an easier and more engaging experience for users.

'For nearly two decades you've known us simply as MedSource, a trusted and reliable provider of high-quality products at superb value,' said Todd Fagley, Chief Executive Officer, MedSource Labs. 'Our new name, MedSource Labs allows us to emphasize our broader strategy of helping our valued customers become more innovative and efficient in bringing medical device products from ideas to market. This process will allow us to revolutionize the way businesses think about serving the needs of patients in the U.S. and around the world,' he added.

In recent years, the company has expanded its operations and business offerings in the following areas:

Biomedix-WAI - Biomedix-WAI is our U.S.-based manufacturer of innovative healthcare products and solutions. We have a 25-year history of proudly delivering U.S.-made, TAA-compliant products to our customers, including the U.S. military, municipalities and other healthcare providers. All of Biomedix-WAI's specialty IV therapy and other products are made in our Bloomington, Indiana, manufacturing center.

EMERGE - This service supports healthcare companies of all sizes to bring their ideas to life. Its product services and quality teams serve as your valued partner you can trust to support your company throughout product development, manufacturing, and regulatory approval.

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's products and services throughout the calendar year 2018.

About MedSource Labs

MedSource Labs is a leading medical product developer and supplier specializing in high-quality products and innovative medical product development. By delivering top-quality products and solutions at cost-effective prices, MedSource Labs has been helping improve patient outcomes since 2002. The privately held company, headquartered in Chaska, Minn., serves healthcare professionals including emergency medical providers, hospitals and surgical centers, veterinarian and dental providers, and government agencies. Find out more about MedSource Labs at https://medsourcelabs.com.

