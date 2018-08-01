sprite-preloader
01.08.2018
Lloyds Bank PLC: 2018 Half-Year Results

LONDON, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NYSE EURONEXT: LY8

Lloyds Bank plc

2018 Half-Year Results

Member of the Lloyds Banking Group

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains certain forward looking statements with respect to the business, strategy, plans and / or results of the Group and its current goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition and performance. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Group's or its directors' and/or management's beliefs and expectations, are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will or may occur in the future.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the announcement in full.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5072W_1-2018-8-1.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5072W_1-2018-8-1.pdf)

CONTACTS

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
020 7356 1571
douglas.radcliffe@finance.lloydsbanking.com

Edward Sands
Director of Investor Relations
020 7356 1585
edward.sands@lloydsbanking.com

Nora Thoden
Director of Investor Relations
020 7356 2334
andrew.downey@finance.lloydsbanking.com

CORPORATE AFFAIRS
Grant Ringshaw
Director of Media Relations
020 7356 2362
grant.ringshaw@lloydsbanking.com

Matt Smith
Head of Corporate Media
020 7356 3522
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

Copies of this news release may be obtained from Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group plc,
25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN. The full news release can also be found on the Group's website -
www.lloydsbankinggroup.com.

Registered office: Lloyds Banking Group plc, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH1 1YZ
Registered in Scotland No. 95000


