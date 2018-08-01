The "Global Iodine Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global iodine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% during the period 2018-2022.

Iodine and its derivatives are used as intermediates in industrial chemicals and for human nutrition. It is sourced from water bodies such as oceans and water pools, as well as from seaweed. The deficiency of iodine results in health-related issues such as goiter, heart diseases, mental retardation, and eyesight problems.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in the spending by pharmaceutical industry. Iodine is used in the pharmaceutical industry due to its high reactivity. Consequently, the continuous growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the global iodine market during the forecast period.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growth of the smartphone industry. The display in smartphone touchscreens consist of liquid crystals that are activated by the electric current. The increase in the use of smartphones can be attributed to better internet connectivity as more than three-fourths use of the internet is through mobile devices.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the non-availability of iodine in some developing and underdeveloped countries. Iodine deficiency affects a major part of the world population. The challenge of the iodine manufacturers is to reach such places due to underdeveloped infrastructure and the lack of awareness among people about iodine deficiency.

Companies Mentioned

ISE CHEMICALS CORPORATION

Iochem Corporation

Iofina

NIPPOH CHEMICALS

SQM

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

