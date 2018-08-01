The "Global Anesthesia Disposables Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts forecast the global anesthesia disposables market to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during the period 2018-2022.
Anesthesia disposables are equipment used to deliver inhalational anesthetics during surgery.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global anesthesia disposables market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of anesthesia disposables including laryngeal masks, airway, breathing circuits, endotracheal tubes, resuscitators, and anesthesia face masks.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on improvements in materials used, design, and customization of anesthesia disposables.
One of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of surgeries coupled with growing prevalence of diseases. Globally, the prevalence of CVDs, orthopedic disorders, neurological diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases is steadily increasing, which, will further foster the growing demand for anesthesia disposables.
The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of trained anesthesiologists. The need for appropriately trained anesthetists is yet to be met in several countries of the world.
Companies Mentioned
- Ambu
- Intersurgical
- Medline Industries
- Smiths Medical
- Teleflex
- VYAIRE MEDICAL
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qn67gq/global_anesthesia?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005605/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Anesthetic Drugs