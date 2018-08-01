

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of July 2018 declined 8.2 percent to 138,602 units from 150,980 units last year.



Total car sales for the month dropped 19.3 percent to 61,714 units from 76,468 units in the prior year. But total Truck sales increased 3.2 percent year-over-year to 76,888 units.



With the refreshed 2019 Pilot going on sale July 16, Honda's three-row SUV extended its winning streak of sales increases to 11 straight months, jumping 30.5% on sales of 13,026 vehicles.



