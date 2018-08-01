

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has toppled Apple Inc. (AAPL) for the first time to become the world's second largest smartphone seller, according to reports by several research firms. Huawei also narrowed the gap with market leader Samsung.



International Data Corp., IHS Markit, Counterpoint, and Canalys have all reported that Huawei toppled Apple to take the second spot in the second quarter of 2018, ended June 30.



According to preliminary data from the International Data Corp. or IDC, Huawei's arrival in the second position marked the first quarter since the second quarter of 2010 where Apple has not been the number one or two smartphone company in terms of market share.



Huawei delivered shipments of 54.2 million units to move into the second position with a record high market share of 15.8 percent, up from shipments of 38.5 million units in the year-ago quarter.



iPhone maker Apple shipped 41.3 million units in the quarter, compared to 41.0 million units in the prior-year period. The company's market share rose slightly to 12.1 percent in the quarter, according to IDC.



Samsung sold 71.5 million units in the second quarter, down 10.4 percent from the year-ago period.



'The continued growth of Huawei is impressive, to say the least, as is its ability to move into markets where, until recently, the brand was largely unknown,' IDC's Ryan Reith stated.



IDC noted that Huawei's P20/P20 Pro series devices found strong demand in the $600-$800 price segment, helping the company build a high profile in the market. In the second half, with the release of its 'GPU Turbo' technology, Huawei continued to earn a good reputation.



Research firm Canalys also attributed Huawei's performance to strong sell-in of its latest flagship, the P20, and the success of its Honor sub-brand.



Mo Jia, a Canalys analyst based in Shanghai said, 'Despite its failure to strike a U.S. carrier partnership earlier this year, the company has turned around quickly, moving away from its drive for profitability and focusing on finding volume growth at the low end.'



Research firms Counterpoint and IHS Markit also reported that Huawei leapfrogged Apple to take second place in the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX