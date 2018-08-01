

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda North American Operations reported total July U.S. sales of 24,125 vehicles, representing a decrease of 10.9 percent versus July of last year. With 24 selling days in July 2018, versus 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 7.2 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.



Mazda reported Certified Pre-Owned sales of 4,693 vehicles in July, marking an increase of 29.7 percent year-over-year.



Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 4,992 vehicles, up 11.5 percent versus July of last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX