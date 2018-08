YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for July 2018 of 108,792 units, a decrease of 15.2 percent compared to the previous year.



Nissan Division sales for the month dropped 15.7 percent to 99,045 units from the prior year.



INFINITI sales decreased 10.1 percent to 9,747 units from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX