Publicis Communications acquires One Digital in Brazil

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Publicis Communications, Publicis Groupe's creative hub, today announced the acquisition of One Digital, a data-driven agency focused on business performance and creativity based in São Paulo.

Founded in 2003, One Digital today counts 64 employees and works with international and Brazilian brands including Ágora (investiments), American Express, Autoline (financial services), BitBlue (Cryptocurrency), Bradesco (Bank), Next (Online Bank), Norsk Hydro Brasil (Aluminium Production) and ShopFacil.com (e-commerce).

One Digital joins the 1,700 strong Publicis Communications team in Brazil, alongside other agencies including Publicis Brazil, DPZ&T, Talent Marcel, Leo Burnett Tailor Made, Sapient AG2, Prodigious, Deepline, F/NAZCA Saatchi & Saatchi, Arc, Vivid Brand and MSL.

Founder & CEO Michelle Matsumoto will remain CEO of the agency, reporting to Justin Billingsley, Global COO of Publicis Communications.

"One Digital is truly aligned with our vision at Publicis Communications that data must be at the heart of successful business transformation solutions for our clients. The addition of One Digital will strengthen our integrated solutions offering in a world where technology is increasingly used to bring people closer together," says Justin Billingsley.

CFO Guilherme Saccomani and CTO Fernanda Coelho, of Publicis Communications Brazil, will lead the new agency integration.

Michelle Matsumoto added, "When we looked for the brands that are defining the future of communications, Publicis Groupe stood out as the most important player. To be able to be a part of such a transforming group will allow One Digital to gain scale and offer even stronger solutions to our clients."

