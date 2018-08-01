Traders' Combos are Portfolios of Traders, designed to make Social Trading fast, simple and effective

ZuluTrade, the leading social and copy-trading platform provider, has introduced Traders' Combos, dynamic combinations of individual Traders, constantly monitored and updated to ensure maximum performance. They are created automatically following a point-based algorithm that has been set up for identifying profitable combinations of trading strategies. Combos are grouped in tiers that correspond to different risk appetites, from conservative to highly aggressive.

ZuluTrade developed Traders' Combos to make copy-trading easier, faster and safer. ZuluTrade Investors can copy the strategies of multiple Traders with optimized settings in just one click, according to their risk appetite and available equity. Traders' Combos can be highly efficient since they are carefully curated to result in high portfolio performance.

In the words of George Ilias, CEO of ZuluTrade Group: "Although copy-trading is a favorite of Investors all over the world, it could appear intimidating to some Investors who struggle to decide which Traders to follow according to their risk appetite and available capital. With Traders' Combos we managed to create a system that enables Investors to avoid common pitfalls, such as incorrect portfolio settings, suboptimal risk allocation and selection of Traders with conflicting strategies. By implementing rigorous testing, algorithmic analysis and behavioral assessment of the Traders, the result is the Investors are able to create an optimal portfolio that suits their needs and increases their chances of successful copy-trading, without effort!"

In a nutshell, Traders' Combos provide Investors with the advantage of portfolio diversification which is proven to be both safer and more profitable than copying an individual Trader. Traders' Combos aim to diversify Investors' risk while, at the same time, optimizing their account performance.

ZuluTrade is the largest multi-broker social trading platform and offers the largest database of signals and strategies currently available across the market, catering to both advanced and novice investors, with over twenty-six supported languages and state-of-the-art mobile apps.

