LD Micro Index Celebrates Three Years

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / The team at LD is pleased to announce that the LD Micro Index is being reconstituted as of August 1, 2018. This is the 6th iteration.

Regardless of the changing landscape, we believe that the existence of a true microcap index, with an average market capitalization of approximately $150 million, is the ideal benchmark for fund managers targeting the space.

'We started the year with over 1,000 companies in the index. With this reconstitution we will have 986 There was a healthy amount of acquisition activity in the previous six months, with a number of companies being removed as they no longer fall within our market capitalization spectrum of $50-300m' said David Scher, Head of Business Development.

A breakdown by exchange, sector, and complete constituent list is available at our website: http://www.ldmicro.com/the-index. The criteria for inclusion in the index remains unchanged.

Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro, stated 'As we turn three, more and more people in our industry are using the Index as an additional indicator for what is taking place on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. Since day one, our goal has always been to add much needed insight to the space. No matter what happens on the outside, LD will be home to the micro-cap world.'

Companies being added:

3PEA INTERNATIONAL INC 48NORTH CANNABIS CORP ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC ACER THERAPEUTICS INC ACETO CORP ADOMANI INC AEROHIVE NETWORKS INC AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC AGENUS INC AGT FOOD AND INGREDIENTS INC AIMIA INC ALEAFIA HEALTH INC ALIGNVEST ACQUISITION II CORP ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS INC AMMO INC AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC ANTIBE THERAPEUTICS INC ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD ARDELYX INC ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT CORP ARSANIS INC ASCENDANT RESOURCES INC ASTRO AEROSPACE LTD AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC AXOVANT SCIENCES LTD AXT INC AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION INC BASIC ENERGY SERVICES INC BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC BEYOND COMMERCE INC BIOHITECH GLOBAL INC BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES INC BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS INC BIRD CONSTRUCTION INC BLACK RIDGE ACQUISITION CORP BLINK CHARGING CO BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC CALLIDUS CAPITAL CORP CANNABIS LEAF INC CANNABIX TECHNOLOGIES INC CANNAGROW HOLDINGS INC CANNAROYALTY CORP CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP CARDIOME PHARMA CORP CAS MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC CELSION CORP CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY INC CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES INC CHESAPEAKE GRANITE WASH TRUST CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP CHINA RAPID FINANCE LTD CHROMADEX CORP CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC CLPS INC COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC COHBAR INC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC COMPX INTERNATIONAL INC CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC CORIUM INTERNATIONAL INC CREW ENERGY INC CRIUS ENERGY TRUST CSI COMPRESSCO LP CUE BIOPHARMA INC CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP DEL FRISCO'S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DENISON MINES CORP DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP DESWELL INDUSTRIES INC DHX MEDIA LTD DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS INC DIFFERENTIAL BRANDS GROUP INC DOGNESS INTERNATIONAL CORP DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT INC ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EDAP TMS SA EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORP ENSERVCO CORP ENTERA BIO LTD ENZO BIOCHEM INC ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC EVRIM RESOURCES CORP EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD EXICURE INC EYENOVIA INC EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC FAMOUS DAVE'S OF AMERICA INC FARMMI INC FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC FIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC FIRST CAPITAL INC FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES INC FORWARD PHARMA A/S FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION (CAYMAN) INC FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES INC GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS INC GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC GENPREX INC GIGCAPITAL INC GNC HOLDINGS INC GOLDEN BULL LTD GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD GOLDMONEY INC GP STRATEGIES CORP GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GRAVITY CO LTD GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP GTEC HOLDINGS LTD GULFMARK OFFSHORE INC HAMMER FIBER OPTICS HOLDINGS CORP HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC HIGH LINER FOODS INC HISTOGENICS CORP HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD HORIZON GLOBAL CORP HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES INC HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS INC HUNTER MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP HUT 8 MINING CORP HYRECAR INC I-AM CAPITAL ACQUISITION CO IDENTIV INC IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC IEC ELECTRONICS CORP IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC IMPERIAL METALS CORP INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP INTERNAP CORP INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP IPIC ENTERTAINMENT INC ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC ITUS CORP JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS INC KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC LANTRONIX INC LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC LEJU HOLDINGS LTD LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP LIVEXLIVE MEDIA INC LOVESAC CO LUMINA GOLD CORP M I ACQUISITIONS INC MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL INC MANNATECH INC MARICANN GROUP INC MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY INC MBT FINANCIAL CORP MDC PARTNERS INC MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS LP MJ HOLDINGS INC MMA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC MOTUS GI HOLDINGS INC MUSTANG BIO INC NAKED BRAND GROUP LTD NANTKWEST INC NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NETSHOES (CAYMAN) LTD NEWATER TECHNOLOGY INC NEWLINK GENETICS CORP NFUSZ INC NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD NORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS LTD NORTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP NORTHWEST INDIANA BANCORP NOVUS THERAPEUTICS INC ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION INC ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC OPTIMIZERX CORP OSISKO MINING INC OTELCO INC PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES INC PERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST PHI INC PIER 1 IMPORTS INC PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC POET TECHNOLOGIES INC POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PROFOUND MEDICAL CORP PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS INC PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC RAFAEL HOLDINGS INC RED VIOLET INC REED'S INC RENESOLA LTD RENOVACARE INC RENREN INC RESTORBIO, INC. RETO ECO-SOLUTIONS INC RF INDUSTRIES LTD RIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC ROCKWELL MEDICAL INC ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC SACHEM CAPITAL CORP SAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SANDRIDGE MISSISSIPPIAN TRUST I SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST SANUWAVE HEALTH INC SB FINANCIAL GROUP INC SCPHARMACEUTICALS INC SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP SEARS HOLDINGS CORP SEMLER SCIENTIFIC INC SENECA FOODS CORP SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LTD SENSUS HEALTHCARE INC SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA SESEN BIO INC SHARPSPRING INC SILICOM LTD SMART SAND INC SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE INC SMTC CORP SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES LTD SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS LP SPERO THERAPEUTICS INC SPI ENERGY CO LTD SPOK HOLDINGS INC STAGE STORES INC STANDARD DIVERSIFIED INC STELLAR ACQUISITION III INC STONEMOR PARTNERS LP STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORP STRAD ENERGY SERVICES LTD STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC SUPPORT.COM INC SYMBILITY SOLUTIONS INC SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC TAPIMMUNE INC TASEKO MINES LTD TERRA TECH CORP TERRAVEST INDUSTRIES INC TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC TGR FINANCIAL INC THESCORE INC TRANSAT AT INC TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TURTLE BEACH CORP TWIN DISC INC URBAN ONE INC USD PARTNERS LP VAALCO ENERGY INC VALUE LINE INC VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES INC VIEMED HEALTHCARE INC VITALIBIS INC VOIP-PAL.COM INC VOXELJET AG WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO LTD XPEL TECHNOLOGIES CORP XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC ZOE'S KITCHEN INC

