Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2018) - Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSXV: MSA) (OTC: MSAJF) ("Mesa" or the "Company") announces the first round of Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation's ("Greenway") offering of common shares of Greenway by way of a non-brokered private placement for up to 2,000,000 Greenway common shares at a price of $0.25 per share for proceeds of up to $500,000.

Proceeds from the Offering will be utilized in connection with:

the completion of the Reverse Take Over of Mesa announced July 20, 2018;

the acquisition of the 430,000 square foot Sunrite Farm 2 greenhouse facility (the "Sunrite Facility") located at 620 Essex Road 37 Wheatley, Ontario;

the conversion of the Sunrite Facility, currently being used to grow bell peppers into a greenhouse cannabis cultivation facility; and

for general operating expenses.

About Sunrite Greenhouses Ltd. ("Sunrite")

Sunrite and the Del Fresco Group, own and operate over 4 million square feet of hydroponic, computerized greenhouses and employ over 350 people in the greater Leamington, Ontario area. The Del Fresco Group is the first organization to successfully grow, in large capacity, the highest quality of strawberries under grow lights without the use of pesticides. Jamie D'Alimonte and Carl Mastronardi, are innovators in the greenhouse vegetable business, pioneering many new products and varieties, such as the Euro Bean, and are constantly experimenting with and perfecting new crops.

About Greenway

Pursuant to the Mesa's news release July 20, 2018, Sunrite intends to transfer the Sunrite Facility to its subsidiary Greenway, an entity incorporated in the province of Ontario, and following such transfer, Mesa will acquire, on an arm's length basis (the "Acquisition"), all of the issued and outstanding shares of Greenway ("Greenway Shares").

The Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including each party's satisfaction with its due diligence investigations, the completion of an independent greenhouse appraisal, entering into applicable definitive agreements, and the acceptance of the Acquisition by the TSXV.

Greenway will complete an independent appraisal of the Sunrite Facility prior to the closing of the Acquisition. The Acquisition will constitute a Reverse Takeover ("RTO") as defined by TSXV Policy 5.2, and will require the requisite shareholder approval of the Mesa shareholders and approval of the TSXV. The Acquisition will be completed by way of share exchange or three-cornered amalgamation, and the name of the resulting issuer will be Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation.

About Mesa Exploration Corp.

Mesa is exploring a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States where it controls land holdings in proven mining districts with excellent access and infrastructure. Mesa currently has 17.5 million shares issued and outstanding.

For further information please visit our website at www.MesaExploration.com.

