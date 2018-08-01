

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of an ongoing effort to undermine Obamacare, President Donald Trump's administration issued a final rule Wednesday extending the duration of cheaper but less comprehensive short-term healthcare plans.



Obamacare limited the duration of the short-term plans to three months, but the Trump administration rule would allow the plans to initially extend to twelve months and up to thirty-six months with renewals.



A statement from the Departments of Health and Human Services claimed the new rule would help Americans struggling to afford health coverage find new, more affordable options.



'President Trump is bringing more affordable insurance options back to the market, including through allowing the renewal of short-term plans,' said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.



He added, 'These plans aren't for everyone, but they can provide a much more affordable option for millions of the forgotten men and women left out by the current system.'



The new rule is the latest move by the administration under an executive order Trump signed last October in effort to expand the choice of healthcare options.



The administration argued the short-term plans can provide coverage for people transitioning between different coverage options as well as for middle-class families without access to Obamacare subsidies.



In the fourth quarter of 2016, the average monthly premium for an individual for a short-term plan was approximately $124, compared with $393 for an unsubsidized Obamacare plan.



The short-term plans are not required to comply with the Obamacare coverage mandates, however, and critics have derided the plans as 'junk' insurance.



Critics note the plans can reject individuals with pre-existing conditions and warn the new rule could destabilize the Obamacare exchanges by siphoning away healthy people.



Health insurers are among the critics, with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association claiming the rule 'has the potential to harm consumers'



'Health insurance should be available and affordable for everyone, regardless of their health status,' said Justine Handelman, BCBSA's senior vice president of the Office of Policy and Representation.



She added, 'The broader availability and longer duration of slimmed-down policies that do not provide comprehensive coverage has the potential to harm consumers, both by making comprehensive coverage more expensive and by leaving some consumers unaware of the risks of these policies.'



