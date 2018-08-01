The global frac sand logistics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing demand for unit train shipment from the frac sand industry. Logistics and railroad vendors are providing unit train shipment services to reduce bottlenecks and increase the efficiency of the frac sand supply chain. A unit train is also known as the block train. It has a fixed route and carries a designated amount of the commodity without being stored or split-up en-route.

This market research report on the global frac sand logistics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing innovations in fracking operations as one of the key emerging trends in the global frac sand logistics market:

Global frac sand logistics market: Growing innovations in fracking operations

The increasing innovation in frac sand operations has been promoting the growth of the market. Hydraulic fracturing process causes air and water pollution because of silica dust. Thus, companies involved in frac sand operations have been innovating green fracking solutions to reduce the pollution.

"Green fracking solutions include waterless fracking, gas-based fracking, recycling of fracking water, and use of natural gas-powered trucks and mining equipment. A major vendor uses a vertical proppant storage system. It reduces the size of pad required for proppant storage, uses solar power, and improves inventory management," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global frac sand logistics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global frac sand logistics market by service (transportation and warehousing and VAS) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 70% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas was because the US is the largest producer of frac sand such as Northern White and Brady in the world.

