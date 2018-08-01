sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 1

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/07/2018) of £65.14m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/07/2018) of £50.28m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/07/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*241.16p20850000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 237.04p
Ordinary share price229.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(5.04)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share102.46p14500000
ZDP share price104.50p
Premium to NAV1.99%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 31/07/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p3.51
2BCA Marketplace Plc 1p2.18
3Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.16
4Randall & Quilter Investment GBp22.10
5StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.07
6Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p2.06
7Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.04
8Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.52.00
9De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.95
10Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.92
11Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.87
12Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.86
13Strix Group Plc GBp 11.78
14Premier Asset Management Group Ltd1.74
15Castings Plc Ordinary 10p1.73
16Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.64
17Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.64
18Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.25p1.63
19Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.63
20McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.62

© 2018 PR Newswire