Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 1
|Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/07/2018) of £65.14m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/07/2018) of £50.28m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/07/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|241.16p
|20850000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|237.04p
|Ordinary share price
|229.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(5.04)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|102.46p
|14500000
|ZDP share price
|104.50p
|Premium to NAV
|1.99%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 31/07/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|3.51
|2
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|2.18
|3
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.16
|4
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|2.10
|5
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.07
|6
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.06
|7
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.04
|8
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|2.00
|9
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.95
|10
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.92
|11
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.87
|12
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.86
|13
|Strix Group Plc GBp 1
|1.78
|14
|Premier Asset Management Group Ltd
|1.74
|15
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.73
|16
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.64
|17
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.64
|18
|Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Ordinary 1.25p
|1.63
|19
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.63
|20
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.62