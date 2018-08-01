Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Intelligent Evacuation System Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. According to the procurement report, the intelligent evacuation system supply market is expected to witness an accelerated spend growth momentum due to improving regulatory frameworks for building safety across countries. This procurement report offers an analysis of the supply market scenario, a comprehensive cost analysis, and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of intelligent evacuation system and the best negotiation levers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005518/en/

Global Intelligent Evacuation System Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facilitymanagement category offer information on category pricing strategies for the buyers to identify significant cost-saving opportunities. The reports also analyze supplier performance to help buyers identify their key procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

"Buyers should follow a local sourcing strategy for the intelligent evacuation system category as it will provide easy and timely access to regular maintenance and support for the category to buyers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the intelligent evacuation system market.

Improving regulatory frameworks for building safety

Introduction of advanced technologies

To know more, request a FREE sample report

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Intelligent evacuation system market

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

To know more, request a FREE sample report

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

To know more, request a FREE sample report

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

To know more, request a FREE sample report

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Roofing Materials Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Security Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005518/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com