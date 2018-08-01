Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Total Voting Rights

To: PR Newswire

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:1 August 2018

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 July 2018 the total number of Ordinary shares of 10p of the Company in issue is 66,831,660.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company also holds 3,027,231 shares in Treasury.

