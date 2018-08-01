sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,10 Euro		+0,50
+2,21 %
WKN: 938282 ISIN: FR0004050250 Ticker-Symbol: NE9 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEURONES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEURONES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.08.2018 | 17:41
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.1% in 1st half 2018

PRESS INFORMATION

Nanterre, August 1, 2018 (after trading)

Heading: Revenues H1 2018

Organic growth up 5.1% in 1st half 2018

(in millions of euros) H1 2017

restated IFRS15 (*) 		H1 2018

IFRS15 (*) 		growth of which organic
Revenues 239.2 243.1 + 1.6% + 5.1%

Achievements

With constant structures and similar accounting method (IFRS15), organic growth is up 5.1% for the first six months of 2018.

The operating profit for the half-year is 8.5% of revenues (**), compared with 8.6% for the first half of 2017.

In comparison with the 2017 reference document available in the Finance section on the Neurones website (www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net), "Finance" page), there were no significant changes in the financial situation.

Outlook

With constant structures, NEURONES forecasts the following for 2018:

- close to €490m in revenues (IFRS15*),

- an operating profit of approximately 9% of revenues.

(*) Application of IFRS15 reduced the group's revenues by around €9 million in 2017 and 2018, naturally with no impact on operating profit.

(**) Unaudited and after inclusion of 0.3% expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 5,100 employees, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation and information system outsourcing projects.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values

www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net)

Press Relations:

Florence Gillier Communication

Sabine GROSDIDIER

+33 1 41 18 85 55

sabineg@fgcom.fr (mailto:sabineg@fgcom.fr)

NEURONES

Matthieu VAUTIER

+33 1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net) 		Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César BONNEL

+33 1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)
NEURONES-H1-2018-revenues (http://hugin.info/143513/R/2208653/859209.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NEURONES via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)