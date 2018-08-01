NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.1% in 1st half 2018

PRESS INFORMATION

Nanterre, August 1, 2018 (after trading)

Heading: Revenues H1 2018

Organic growth up 5.1% in 1st half 2018

(in millions of euros) H1 2017



restated IFRS15 (*) H1 2018



IFRS15 (*) growth of which organic Revenues 239.2 243.1 + 1.6% + 5.1%

Achievements

With constant structures and similar accounting method (IFRS15), organic growth is up 5.1% for the first six months of 2018.

The operating profit for the half-year is 8.5% of revenues (**), compared with 8.6% for the first half of 2017.

In comparison with the 2017 reference document available in the Finance section on the Neurones website (www.neurones.net (http://www.neurones.net), "Finance" page), there were no significant changes in the financial situation.

Outlook

With constant structures, NEURONES forecasts the following for 2018:

- close to €490m in revenues (IFRS15*),

- an operating profit of approximately 9% of revenues.

(*) Application of IFRS15 reduced the group's revenues by around €9 million in 2017 and 2018, naturally with no impact on operating profit.

(**) Unaudited and after inclusion of 0.3% expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 5,100 employees, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation and information system outsourcing projects.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values

www.neurones.net

NEURONES-H1-2018-revenues



