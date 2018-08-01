Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, announced that Teleperformance Group Inc., a US subsidiary of Teleperformance SE, entered into an agreement with Oddo BHF, on August 1, 2018 with effect on August 16, 2018, in connection with the implementation of the long-term incentive plan decided in April 2016 by Teleperformance Group Inc. Pursuant to the terms of this agreement, Oddo BHF, independent investment service provider, will purchase, for and on behalf of Teleperformance Group Inc., 170,000 shares of Teleperformance SE before September 30, 2018. The maximum purchase price per Teleperformance SE share shall not exceed €170. The agreeement will be executed by Oddo BHF in accordance with current applicable regulations.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and in the FTSE4Good index since June 2018, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005710/en/

Contacts:

Teleperformance