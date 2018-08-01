

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Google reportedly plans to launch new censored version of its search engine in China, the country where most of its services are blocked.



According to Ryan Gallagher of the Intercept, Google is planning to launch a censored version of its search engine in China that will blacklist websites and search terms about human rights, democracy, religion, and peaceful protest.



The project has been code-named Dragonfly and its work has been in progress since spring of last year. Work on the project has been accelerated after Google's CEO Sundar Pichai had a meeting with a top Chinese government official, Intercept report says, citing internal Google documents and people familiar with the plans.



Google engineers have created a custom Android app, different versions of which have been named 'Maotai' and 'Longfei.' The app, which has been demonstrated to the Chinese government, could be launched in the next six to nine months, subject to approval from Chinese officials.



If approved and launched, it will be for the first time in almost a decade that Google has operated its search engine in China.



According to the Intercept, roughly 200 employees at Google are working on the new censored search engine. Most are based at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, while others are spread out across the US.



Google's Android smartphone platform already boasts of having the largest market share of any operating system in China. It currently enjoys roughly 51 percent share all smartphones.



However, Google's search engine as well as other services, including Gmail and YouTube, cannot currently be accessed by users in China as officials have blocked these services using its Great Firewall.



Recently, Google has repeatedly shown signs of preparing for its return to the Chinese market.



In December last year, Google said it would open its first artificial intelligence research center in Beijing. The company leased a 6,000-square meter office with space for more than 300 workers in Beijing.



