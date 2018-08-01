The third-party logistics market in China is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising e-commerce market. The e-commerce market in China is one of the largest e-commerce markets in the world and is growing at a higher rate than most countries in the world. The B2C e-commerce sales in China are expected to reach around USD 1 trillion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 10-15% during the forecast period.

This market research report on the third-party logistics market in China 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of blockchain to improve traceability in logistics as one of the key emerging trends in the third-party logistics market in China:

Third-party logistics market in China: Use of blockchain to improve traceability in logistics

A blockchain is a sequential series of information and has records of events that cannot be altered or tampered with. In other words, a blockchain system is a chain of cryptographically protected records. Multiple users can access or add data to the chain without being able to change or delete the information that is already present. The use of blockchain removes the need for a central authority to maintain records.

"There are several advantages of using the blockchain technology in a supply chain. Blockchain technology increases security, reduces fraud, automates data flow, improves traceability and trackability, reduces paperwork, and increases transparency. The use of blockchain technology is gaining popularity in China," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics.

Third-party logistics market in China: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the third-party logistics market in China by type of service including, transportation, warehousing and distribution, and value-added services. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment.

The transportation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 50% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

