Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Notice of Compulsory Redemption of Shares: Rectification

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited ("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar and Sterling share classes on the Official List.

LEI: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Notice of Compulsory Partial Redemption of Shares - Rectification

1 August 2018

Following the announcement to the market titled 'Notice of Compulsory Partial Redemption' on 21 June 2018 at 7:00, it has become apparent that the Capital Return did not take into account any movement in value between the two share classes resulting from the 31 May 2018 Share Conversion. Consequently, the shareholders of the GBP share class were overpaid by 1.3796% and the shareholders of the USD share class were underpaid by 1.3796%.

As a result of this, the Company will compulsorily redeem shares from the GBP shareholders to the value of which they were overpaid. These proceeds will then be used to compensate the USD investors to the amount by which they were underpaid.

The Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings of GBP shares on the register at the close of business on the Redemption Record Date, being 2 August 2018. 1.3976% per cent of the Company's GBP issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (that is 1.3976 Shares for every 100 GBP shares held (the "Relevant Percentage")). Fractions of Shares will not be redeemed and so the number of shares to be redeemed for each shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

All of the ordinary shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be cancelled. A further announcement will be released following the record date to confirm the new number of shares in issue for each share class.

Any GBP shareholder who is affected by this event having increased their shareholding in the GBP class since the Compulsory Redemption of 21 June 2018, can make a claim within 60 days of this notice for the 1.3976% of their holding increase since 21 June 2018.

The existing GBP ISINs number GG00BDZRFS96 (the "Old ISIN") for the Company's shares will expire on the Redemption Date (3 August 2018). The new ISIN number GG00BFYYCT56 (GBP shares) (the "New ISIN") in respect of the Company's shares (post the Redemption) will be enabled from and including 3 August 2018. Up to the Redemption Date (but not including the 3 August 2018), Shares will be traded under the Old ISIN. The Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings of shares on the register at the close of business on the Redemption Record Date, being 2 August 2018. Purchases of shares that were unsettled as at the close of business on the Record Date, including trades arranged after the Record Date but before the Redemption Date, will be transformed automatically by CREST and will settle under the New ISINs with an accompanying delivery of cash though CREST in respect of the redemption proceeds.

Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in un-certificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 6 August 2018.



All Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001